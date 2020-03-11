|
|
Claudia Diane Paquette
April 25, 1940- March 6, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
Claudia was born on April 25, 1940, the daughter of James Daugherty and Martha Stevens in Sacramento, California. In at the age of 6 years, her family moved to Castro Valley. She remembers meeting her future husband, Tom, in Oakland during the year of 1969 and were married July 1st, 1970.
Claudia loved working with people and after working in The nursing home field decided to become a Nurse. In 1969 Claudia obtained a Nursing position at Kaiser Hospital in Hayward California. Where she continued her education and became an LVN. She started her career in the hospital and eventually found her passion for orthopedics.
After working for 35 years she retired in 2003. Claudia enjoyed traveling with Tom and was very involved with her community and church. Claudia had a charismatic personality with a heart of gold. Claudia was a former member of the Red Hat Society, at one point serving as Queen Mum. She attended Transfiguration Catholic Church and served in many ministries such as Questers, the bread of Life, wings and was very devoted as a Eucharistic minister for the homebound. She was always ready with a helping hand, very generous and will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter Jeannine Marques (husband Andrew) and son Joseph McBeth, grandchildren Sandra Thompson, Doug Marques, Brian Marques, Eric Marques, Adam Marques, and Zack McBeth, Arianna McBeth and 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her Sister, Lee Dawn Bisko.She was proceeded in death by her husband Tom, son Michael and parents.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Transfiguration Catholic Church located at 4000 E Castro Valley Boulevard in Castro Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claudia's name to UCSF Research Center for Small Cell Prostate Cancer (giving.uscf.edu), Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) or the VFW, Bay Area Woman's Shelter and Transfiguration Catholic Church (transfigchurch.com).
View the online memorial for Claudia Diane Paquette
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2020