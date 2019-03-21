Claudia Schramm

Sept. 1, 1933 - Mar. 6, 2019

Former Resident of Antioch

Claudia passed away on the evening of March 6, 2019 with her children by her side. Born to Eros and Viola Calisesi, she was the second of four children.

Claudia graduated from Antioch High School in 1951 and in September of that year married William Schramm. They had been married 64 years when Bill passed away. Most of Claudia's working career was spent first as a dental assistant then bookkeeper at C Street Dental Group. Claudia loved playing cards and was one of the original "Poker Girls," a group totaling seven of her closest friends. In addition to playing cards, they traveled together and had many 'girl's weekends' over the years.

Claudia and Bill enjoyed extensive travel abroad, eventually retiring to Pine Mountain Lake where they built their dream home. Boating and golfing were two of their favorite pastimes. Claudia is survived by her children Diane, Suzanne and David. She was the proud grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of one. She will be missed dearly.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3015 Rio Grande Drive, Antioch, CA

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: .





