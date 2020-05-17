Claudia Viola HaldermanMay 24, 1919 ~ May 10, 2020Antioch, CAClaudia Halderman died on May 10, 2020 in Antioch. Claudia Viola Osbourn was born in Oklahoma May 24, 1919, one of nine children. She married James Bradley Halderman in 1940. She was the mother of two children, Jim Halderman and Sue Dalander, seven grandchildren, Jeff, Jill & Scott Dalander, Todd Fehrmann, Jody Dye, and Mark & Dave Phillips, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Claudia was a nurse who lived in Concord for 40 years before moving to Antioch in her retirement. She loved to read, garden & travel and was an excellent cook, baker, quilter, seamstress & crocheter.