Clement Olivier


1948 - 2020
Clement Olivier Obituary
Clement Olivier
Nov. 19, 1948 - Jan. 7, 2020
Concord
Clem passed peacefully with family at his side on January 7, 2020 at John Muir Hospital in Concord. He was 71.
Clem was born and raised in Quebec, Canada. He moved to the Bay Area in 1997. Clem worked for Contra Costa Electric and was a proud member of IBEW 1245. Clem's work brought him to Concord where he met Keiko at the House of Lui restaurant in 1997. After a surprise (to their families) wedding, Clem and Keiko were together until his passing. Clem loved his family and was especially caring of his partner, Keiko.
Clem's family would like to thank the staff of John Muir Hospital, Cardiovascular ICU for the kind care they provided him and his family during his last days.
Clem is survived by his partner Keiko Bomberg and her family; his three sons Clayton, Anthony, and Paul, and their families including nine grandchildren, all of Canada.
At his request, no services will be held.


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020
