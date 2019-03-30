East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home
3665 Telegraph Ave.
Oakland, CA 94609
510-654-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Clemon Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clemon Daniels

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clemon Daniels Obituary
Clemon "Clem Daniels Resident of Oakland, CA Clem, 81 passed on Saturday March 23, 2019 in his home in Oakland. CA. with his wife Cynthia by his side. Mr Daniels had a stellar career as an Oakland Raider and amazing career as a businessman in the community. He leaves to morn his passing his wife and companion of 18 years, Cynthia, daughter Victoria Jasper, son Chase Daniels, son-in-law Edwin Jasper, Sr., grandchildren, relatives and friends. Service: Visitation April 2nd from 5-9 PM at Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home, 3665 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609. Funeral Services Wed. April 3rd at 11:00 AM at Allen Temple Baptist Church, 8501 International Blvd. Oakland, 94621.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home
Download Now