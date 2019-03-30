|
Clemon "Clem Daniels Resident of Oakland, CA Clem, 81 passed on Saturday March 23, 2019 in his home in Oakland. CA. with his wife Cynthia by his side. Mr Daniels had a stellar career as an Oakland Raider and amazing career as a businessman in the community. He leaves to morn his passing his wife and companion of 18 years, Cynthia, daughter Victoria Jasper, son Chase Daniels, son-in-law Edwin Jasper, Sr., grandchildren, relatives and friends. Service: Visitation April 2nd from 5-9 PM at Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home, 3665 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609. Funeral Services Wed. April 3rd at 11:00 AM at Allen Temple Baptist Church, 8501 International Blvd. Oakland, 94621.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019