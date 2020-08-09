Cleo Marie GallegosJune 8, 1929 - July 29, 2020Resident of Castro ValleyCleo Marie Gallegos, 91, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on July 29, 2020 with her children by her side. Born in Manassa, CO to Antonio and Beatrice Lobato. Cleo was married to Erwin O. Gallegos who preceded her in death in 2002, together they had 12 children. Cleo retired from the Hayward Unified School District (1968-1987).Cleo treasured her Family, Friends and loved being a "Nonnie". She was very humorous, loved to laugh and make others laugh as well. She loved to cook and feed all who entered her home and no one left hungry.Cleo is survived by her daughters and son, Mary Lou (Robert) Favela, Bardi (John) Miraglia, Mariann (Guy) Rodrigues, Barbara Gallegos, Jackie (John) Hargraves, Michelle Gallegos, Lenny Gallegos and 17 Grandchildren and 51 Great grandchildren.Cleo is preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Beatrice Lobato, her Husband Erwin O. Gallegos, her children Robert, Kathleen, Becky, Erwin R and Sally Gallegos. Granddaughter Rebecca Pedroza. Brothers Manuel, Anthony and Nicholas Lobato.Due to the COVID restrictions there will be a Private graveside service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.