Clifford Goon Shiu Lum


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Feb. 19, 1952 ~ Feb. 23, 2019
Resident of Richmond, CA
Clifford born in Hawaii; grew up in El Cerrito and went to Madera Elementary, Portola Junior High, El Cerrito High. Clifford received a BS in Psychology from USC and Masters from UCLA in Social Work. He worked with the developmentally disabled and taught at high school, was involved in Boy Scouts, baseball, other social causes. He married Jane Noda and had 2 sons, Chris and Nic. He presided in death by his mother Dorothy in 2018, father CT in 1992, sister Alvina in 1984. He is survived by sisters Gloria of Los Angeles and Doris of Atlanta. Rest in peace, Clifford.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019
