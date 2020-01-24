|
Clifford Henry Gambs
December 3, 1927 - January 8, 2020
Resident of Lafayette
Cliff passed away peacefully on January 8th after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 92 years old.
Cliff was born in Oakland on December 3, 1927 to Henry and Minnie Gambs. He was a native Californian whose great grandfather emigrated from Germany during the Gold Rush in 1849. Cliff grew up in Oakland graduating from Fremont High School in 1946. Upon graduation he entered the service as a Naval Aviation Cadet but with the end of WWII he joined the Reserves. He then attended the College of the Pacific in Stockton (now University of the Pacific) where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Rasmussen. They married in 1950 and ultimately settled in Lafayette in 1955 where they raised their three sons.
Cliff began his 40-year career at Kaiser Engineers Oakland as a blueprint machine operator before becoming a draftsman. He returned to school and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of the Pacific in 1966. He was honored with an award from the Engineering Council of the Sacramento Valley for his academic and extracurricular accomplishments. After graduation Cliff returned to Kaiser Engineers working on a variety of projects in a planning, design or construction management capacity. He was responsible for the Metro Rapid Transit route planning in Washington D.C. He worked on Aluminum Plants in Sardinia, Ghana and Jamaica. His largest project was the Coal Gasification Complex in North Dakota where he was the principal project engineer. On occasion, he also worked with his father, Henry, a Land Surveyor and Civil Engineer based in Oakland. He did property and topographic surveys throughout the East Bay, often with the aid of his son Dennis.
Cliff led an active life. He was a member of the Walnut Creek Jaycees in the late 1950's where he and his wife Marilyn made a number of lifelong friends. The friends enjoyed spending time together at "potluck" dinners, playing bridge, vacationing and playing golf. Cliff liked to jog and ran the Bay to Breakers race a few times. He took great pleasure in making his own wine and liked to do the maintenance and repairs on his '65 Mustang. Cliff was a member of the Oakland Yacht Club and had a 26-foot sailboat he enjoyed sailing around the bay. One of his greatest passions was spending time in Honolulu where he vacationed annually for over 30 years.
Cliff leaves behind his sons; Michael, Dennis (Lisa), and Jeffery; grandsons Christopher (Kelly), and Joseph; and great grandchildren Henry and Kate as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years Marilyn, his parents Henry and Minnie, brother Arthur Geddis and sister Laverne Fleming.
Cliff loved cooking and attending gatherings of friends and family. He took great delight in spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by friends and family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aegis Living of Pleasant Hill for the compassion and excellent care they provided Cliff.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a time to be determined. For additional details please email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Association of Northern California.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020