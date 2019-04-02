Clifford Louis Culwell

May 9, 1960 ~ March 29, 2019

Resident of San Leandro, California

Cliff passed from this life peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 just ahead of his 59th birthday, following a four-year-struggle with cancer. He was born Clifford Louis Culwell on May 9, 1960 in Castro Valley, Calif, to Lige and Marie Culwell. He attended Chabot Elementary, A.B. Morris Junior High, and Castro Valley High School, where he graduated in 1978.

Cliff had a strong work ethic and believed in doing things right, a professionalism he demonstrated as a truck driver at Lauffer Trucking, Quikrete Concrete Company, Berkeley Farms, and Southern Wines and Spirits. He was a proud member of Teamster's 853. At Southern Wines and Spirits, Cliff rose to the level of Shop Steward and earned the respect of many colleagues.

He was a 29-year resident of San Leandro, where he lived with his wife of 18 years, Michelle.

Cliff was a man of many interests and talents. Those who remember him at Castro Valley High School will recall both the talented saxophonist who earned distinction in the school's orchestra and jazz band as well as the expert bowler who was so good with numbers he was hired as a scorekeeper at Castro Village Bowl. Others will remember him later as an excellent cook and a ski enthusiast. Cliff loved automobiles, trucks, and motorcycles of all shapes, sizes, and ages, and for a period of time was the proud owner of a baby blue 1941 Ford and a '50s-era jeep called a "Willy."

Like his parents, Cliff was an animal lover whose entire life was shared with beloved pets, among them "Tammy," the shetland sheepdog of his youth, "Blanche," the white stray he saved from a life on the streets as a teenager, and, later, "Gus," "Scout," "Billy" and "Bella."

Those who knew Cliff will remember a person of strong opinions, empathy, intellect, and an implacable sense of humor.

Cliff is survived by his wife Michelle, sister Kathleen, and brother Christopher. He will be missed by mother-in-law Anne as well as cousins James and Walter Ehlers and their families.

Please join our family in celebration of Cliff's life on Saturday, April 6, from 12 pm to 2 pm, at the Hayward Mobile Home Country Club, 1200 West Winton Avenue, Hayward, Calif.





View the online memorial for Clifford Louis Culwell Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary