Clifford M. RoseMarch 2, 1930 - November 6, 2020Resident of Antioch, CACliff Rose was born in Weatherford, Oklahoma on March 2, 1930. He passed peacefully at home and went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2020. He was 90 years old. Cliff was a loving husband, brother, brother in-law, uncle, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a great- great grandfather. He was born on a farm in Oklahoma to Charlie and Edna Rose on March 2, 1930 and moved to Antioch, California at the age of 12.Cliff graduated from the old Antioch High School where he met the love of his life, Donna Numsen. They were married November 24, 1948 and they shared 54 wonderful years together until Donna's passing in 2002. They raised three children, Cliff, Candy and Sandy. They loved to spend time with their family and friends at their beloved cabin in the mountains or travel around the United States with their 5th wheel trailer and their dog. Eventually they visited every state in the Union.He was employed at Dow Chemical 35 years until his retirement. He was an Antioch Reserve Police Officer for over 20 years. Cliff was also known to be the man who could fix anything. Never hire it done just ask Cliff to fix it for you. He was a founding member of St. John's Lutheran Church and built the first Church on C Street in Antioch. He could also build anything working as carpenter in his younger years.He is preceded in death by his father, Charlie and his mother Edna Rose, His sister, Margie Brown; his brother Richard Rose and his wife Donna Rose. He is survived by his children Cliff Rose, Candace Ugarte (Raul) and Sandra Mello (Bob); Grandchildren Tim and Justin Rose, Raul Ugarte Jr (Tami), Tianna Clore (Mark), Gabriel Ugarte (Tanya) and Nick Mello (JoAnna); Great grandchildren Christine and Jessica Rose, Mateo, Cash and Cruz Ugarte, Trent, Jagger and Tenely Clore, Quinn, Knox and Briggs Ugarte and Charlie Mello and 4 great-great children. Many nieces and nephews and a beloved sister in-law Diane Rose and his beloved caretaker of 4 years Rachel Ugarte.His kindness will be greatly missed. Due to Covid a graveside service will be for Immediate family only. Thank you to Hospice for the wonderful care you gave him.