Clifford Owens
1943 - 2020
Clifford Owens
Jan. 27, 1943 - June 2, 2020
Resident of Denver, CO.
Clifford James Owens passed peacefully in Denver on June 2nd with Fanty, his beloved wife of 36 years by his side. Born in Los Angeles, Cliff lived in Fresno, San Diego, Walnut Creek, California, and Korea, then Denver, CO. He lived a joyful life surrounded by loving family: Fanty; children, Jason & Kimberlee (David Schneider); and grandchildren, Gavin & Siena. His parents were Harry "Buck" & Lois "Lolo" Owens, and sister, Kathy Owens.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
