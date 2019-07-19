Clifford W. Sanburn

September 23, 1927 ~ July 11, 2019

Resident of San Ramon, California

Cliff Sanburn passed away early Thursday morning at his home in Villa San Ramon.

He was born in Denver, CO and raised in St. Louis, MO where he met his sweetheart Helen (Belew). They were married on December 9, 1950.

Cliff served in the Army for two tours, one post World War 2 and the other during the Korean war. Afterwards they started a family and he commenced on his career in sales. His work took the family to Dallas, TX and finally to Union City, CA in 1969. He resided in Union City and Hayward, retiring in 1989 and later moving to Villa San Ramon in 2016.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife Helen in 2000, he is survived by his sons Clifford Sanburn,Jr. (Mary) of San Ramon and Craig Sanburn (Barbara) of Concord, grandson Craig Sanburn, Jr., his brothers Dale and Jerry, sisters Janet and Grace back in St. Louis as well as dozens of nieces and nephews.

Retirement gave him the opportunity to devote time to his homing pigeon loft. He made many good friends racing the birds competitively. He treasured time with his grandson.

Cliffs lifelong love of singing and dancing made him a favorite at any social gathering he attended. During his later years he greatly enjoyed the company of the Soiree Singles, Five Spot dance club and his fellow residents at Villa San Ramon. Gracie will miss his backyard visits.

Services will be held later this fall in St. Louis, MO so he can be with family and take his final rest with Helen at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.





