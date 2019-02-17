East Bay Times Obituaries
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Clovis Hefner
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Clovis O. Hefner


Clovis O. Hefner Obituary
Clovis O. Hefner
June 27, 1927 - Feb 9, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Clovis Odell Hefner was born in Davidson, Oklahoma on June 27,1927. He passed away peacefully at home in the company of loved ones on Feb. 9, 2019 at the age of 91.
After serving in the US Army-Air Corps he married the love of his life, Thelma Jean Powers, and they made their home in Antioch, CA, where they raised their three children.
Clovis worked at Glass Containers for 36 years and was a member of the Glass Bottle Blowers Association. After retiring he enjoyed traveling with Thelma in their RV, especially to his majestic Grand Tetons and Yellowstone. In his spare time he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, puttering in his garage, working on his treasured 1977 Ford pickup and spending time with his family.
He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years where he served as a maintenance man, Usher and Deacon. Always one to lend a helping hand, he was well-respected and loved by all who knew him.
Clovis will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 70 years, Thelma; daughters Deanna Moore (Dennis), and Sharon (Henry Gonzales,Jr.); and son, James. He was also the beloved "Papa" to nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and leaves many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00am with a funeral service at 1:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Burial following at Oak View Memorial Park Cemetery, Antioch. We love and miss you Papa.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019
