Clyde Ollie Weathers
July 18, 1937 - January 24, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Clyde was born in Hunt County, Texas where he lived as a young child. He moved to Porterville, California with his parents Ollie and Albert and two sisters. He graduated from Porterville Union High School in 1955. Soon after High School he moved to Antioch, CA to work for Dow Chemical. Clyde loved Bowling and that is where he met the love of his life, Theresa Resendes. They were married April 24, 1960 in Brentwood CA where they lived until moving to Antioch in 1961.
Clyde was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed fishing and camping on the Delta, Kennedy Meadows and Bear River. He was also an avid bowler and taught his daughters to bowl. They all enjoyed bowling the Adult/Child League for years. He also coached bowling from the 1960's to the late 1970's for Junior and Senior after school leagues and elementary students at the Delta Brunswick Bowl in Antioch. He would send his teams to bowl in the State Championship. Once the kids bowled in Anaheim, CA and after the tournament they invaded Disneyland. Clyde was a family man who loved his family and always looked out for his neighbors. He was always having bbq's with the neighbors on Arata Way.
Clyde had a green thumb, he enjoyed gardening in the winter and spring. He always made sure to grow peppers for Theresa so she could can her hot sauce. He was a Member of the Moose Lodge and served as Governor of the Rio Vista Moose. Clyde was also a member of ECV 13 Clampers. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed watching Monday night football with his buddies. After work he enjoyed playing Yahtzee with his buddies Bob, Bob, Coy, Lou, Owen, Herb and Mike. In his younger days he played baseball and raced stock cars at the Antioch Speedway with his buddy Ken Marquart and sometimes you'd find Clyde upside down in the demolition derby.
Clyde was preceded in death by his loving wife Theresa R. Weathers in 2018. He is survived by his daughters: Vicky and Kreig Galloway, Carmen Weathers and Adele and Robert Mullins, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and his fur buddy, Mr. Cuddles.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00. Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, 11 N. Front Street, Rio Vista, CA 94571.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020