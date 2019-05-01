Colleen Cameron

August 17,1934 - April 29, 2019

Alamo, California

Colleen (Cain) Cameron was born in Greenville,TX, the only child of of Frank and Laura Cain. She graduated from Homer High School in 1952 and then attended Louisiana Tech where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1956. She married John Cameron in 1957 then was a grade school teacher for several years. She had her first daughter in 1958 and her second in 1965. While being a tremendous full time mother, she found her passion in interior design. She excelled in decorating and while she adored her design career, she had many other interests. She and John shared their love for tennis, golf and bridge and gathered an impressive and outstanding group of friends that shared their own interests. Later in life, she and John spent equal times in Alamo and Palm Springs. Colleen will be sorely missed in life. She is survived by her two children, six grand children and four great grand children. Celebration of life to be announced at a future date.





