Colleen Marron
May 28, 1934 - May 1, 2019
Fremont
Colleen Marron passed away peaceful on May 1, 2019 in Fremont, CA. She was born in Santa Barbara to Smith and Alice (Ryan) Lewis. Colleen married her sweetheart, James Marron, in San Francisco in 1956. She earned her BA in Social Studies at SFSU. The family moved to Fremont in 1962. She very active in the Catholic church, a member of several book clubs, AAUW, and played Bridge. She had a lifelong love of learning, reading, and exploring new places. She enjoyed laughing, had the Irish gift of gab, and relished everything about life. She is survived by her children Leslie Marron, Laura (Jim) Williams, Ken (Cathy) Marron, grandsons James Marron, Kyle Marron, Nicolas (MaKaylla) Williams, Sean Marron, great grandson Liam Williams. Colleen is preceded in death by her husband James Marron.
View the online memorial for Colleen Marron
Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2019