Colleen Peters1940 ~ 2020Resident of CaliforniaColleen Janis (Cech) PetersAfter 80 years, friends and family will say goodbye to Colleen Peters at services to be held at Irvington Cemetery in Fremont, California on December 2nd. Colleen entered into rest on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020, in Arizona. Colleen was born in Hendricks, Minnesota, to Joseph and Ione (Olson) Cech. After graduating from Canby High School in 1958, she attended Mankato State University. Colleen and Charles (Chuck) Peters were married in 1961 at St Peters Catholic Church in Canby, Minnesota. Colleen loved the outdoors and was an avid horsewoman. Colleen worked for Annabelle Candy Company and retired as Vice President after 30 years. For the past two years, Colleen and her daughter Carie have resided in Arizona. Colleen was devoted to her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Joseph Cech, and her husband, Charles Peters. Colleen is survived by daughter Carie Peters, her sister, Sandra Eberle, and her brother, Jon Cech. She will be greatly missed! For more information, please contact Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels.