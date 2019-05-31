Coman "Gene" Eugene Reinhardt

June 27, 1941 - May 15, 2019

Resident of Hayward

Born to the late Pierce and Elsie Reinhardt on June 27, 1941 in High Shoals, North Carolina, Gene peacefully passed away on May 15, 2019 in Redwood City, California with his family by his side.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Karen Kay Reinhardt; children, Karrie Reinhardt, Jennifer (David) Murov, and Keith Hockin; grandchildren, Priscilla Reinhardt, Violet Murov, and Lucy Murov; and brother, Joe Reinhardt. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Peggy Owens, and brothers, Robert Reinhardt, Harold Reinhardt, and James Reinhardt.

Gene was an incredibly skilled and gifted furniture maker, both overseeing and creating quality furniture for decades. He loved sports (particularly the Oakland A's and the San Jose Sharks). He read the daily paper and loved to eat his favorite foods: burritos, milkshakes, and banana splits

At the request of the family, services are private.

Donations in Gene's memory may be made to, Family Caregiver Alliance, 101 Montgomery Street, Suite 2150, San Francisco, CA 94104.





