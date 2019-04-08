Concepcion Esquibel "JR."

07/26/1949-04/03/2019

Union City

Concepcion, "JR." Esquibel passed away peacefully in his home, in Union City, CA. He was surrounded by his family, his wife Connie Esquibel, and his two children David and Cristina Esquivel. He grew up on 9th Street in "Decoto", and is proceeded in his death by parents Concepcion SR. and Herminia Esquibel, and his siblings, Raul Esquibel, Umberto Esquibel, and Mercedes Aguilar. He leaves behind two sisters, and three brothers. He leaves behind many godchildren and nieces and nephews.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for six years and worked at Kaiser in Pleasanton for 22 years before he retired. Concepcion was an avid Oakland Raiders fan. He loved to barbecue and was also into gardening, fishing, and car shows.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019, from 5:00-8:30 PM at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, CA. Mass will be held Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary at 10:00 AM, in Union City, CA. Our Lady of the Rosary is located at 703 C ST, Union City, CA 94587.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends, and all who knew him.





