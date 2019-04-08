Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady of the Rosary
703 C St
Union City, CA 94587
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Chapel of the Chimes
Hayward, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary
703 C ST
Union City, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Concepcion Esquibel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concepcion "Jr." Esquibel


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Concepcion "Jr." Esquibel Obituary
Concepcion Esquibel "JR."
07/26/1949-04/03/2019
Union City
Concepcion, "JR." Esquibel passed away peacefully in his home, in Union City, CA. He was surrounded by his family, his wife Connie Esquibel, and his two children David and Cristina Esquivel. He grew up on 9th Street in "Decoto", and is proceeded in his death by parents Concepcion SR. and Herminia Esquibel, and his siblings, Raul Esquibel, Umberto Esquibel, and Mercedes Aguilar. He leaves behind two sisters, and three brothers. He leaves behind many godchildren and nieces and nephews.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for six years and worked at Kaiser in Pleasanton for 22 years before he retired. Concepcion was an avid Oakland Raiders fan. He loved to barbecue and was also into gardening, fishing, and car shows.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019, from 5:00-8:30 PM at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, CA. Mass will be held Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary at 10:00 AM, in Union City, CA. Our Lady of the Rosary is located at 703 C ST, Union City, CA 94587.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends, and all who knew him.


View the online memorial for Concepcion Esquibel "JR."
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.