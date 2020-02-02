|
|
Connie A. Molino
Jun. 5, 1943 - Jan. 29, 2020
Resident of Concord
Connie Molino, loving sister, mother, Nana and friend, passed away January 29th at home surrounded by loved ones after a short, but brave battle with pancreatic cancer.
The youngest child born to Leonard and Levia Callan on June 5th, 1943, Connie spent her adolescent years in Albany, then moved to El Cerrito where she graduated from El Cerrito High School in 1960, and spent one year at Dominican College.
Married to Richard Molino in 1961, she gave birth to two sons, Tony in 1962 and Michael in 1963 . The boys were raised in El Cerrito until moving to Concord in 1976.
Connie and Rich were owners of the Kona Hut Lounge in Walnut Creek for 10 years, then began a career in the insurance industry from which she retired after 23 years.
Connie was an active volunteer at St. Bonaventure's in Concord, where she enjoyed being a Eucharistic minister at the 5PM mass on Saturdays, as well as helping at Bible Camp, and Caring Hands ministries. She loved decorating the chapel for each holiday, weekly bible study with friends, water aerobics, playing bocce ball, and still made time to volunteer at the Bay Area Crisis Nursery. Connie loved to entertain and was always a gracious hostess.
She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Michael and Bridgett Molino of Concord, and 4 Grandsons, Nico, Dominic, Gino and Mario. She is predeceased by her husband of 40 years Richard Molino and her oldest son Tony Molino
Connie will be sadly missed but remembered by all for her kind and generous spirit. She lived a blessed and happy life.
Visitation and Vigil Service will be held on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 7:00pm and the Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 5562 Clayton Road, Concord. Memorial gifts can be made to Bay Area Crisis Nursery, St. Bonaventure and/or Caring Hands ministry.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020