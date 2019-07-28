Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Connie FitzPatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie FitzPatrick


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie FitzPatrick Obituary
Connie FitzPatrick
Oct 11, 1949 - Jun 16, 2019
Former Resident of Antioch
Connie, beloved mother of Regan FitzPatrick, passed away from a stroke at age 69 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, awaiting a liver transplant.
Connie was born in West Branch, Michigan where she attended West Branch High School and graduated with the class of 1968. She then moved to Milwaukee to attend Patricia Stevens Career College. She moved to San Francisco in 1971 and found work as a legal secretary. She then lived in Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico from 1974-76 before returning to the Bay Area to establish her 25-year career with Bank of America in IT Project Management. Connie stayed in the East Bay to raise her daughter, Regan, as a single mother. In 2015 she retired from Wells Fargo and moved to Reno, NV.
Connie is preceded in death by parents Raymond Jack FitzPatrick & Sara Inez (Biltoft) FitzPatrick and grandparents John (Jack) FitzPatrick, Effie FitzPatrick, and Benie Biltoft. She is survived by daughter, Regan of Reno, NV. A private memorial was held for Connie in Sacramento.


View the online memorial for Connie FitzPatrick
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.