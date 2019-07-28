|
Connie FitzPatrick
Oct 11, 1949 - Jun 16, 2019
Former Resident of Antioch
Connie, beloved mother of Regan FitzPatrick, passed away from a stroke at age 69 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, awaiting a liver transplant.
Connie was born in West Branch, Michigan where she attended West Branch High School and graduated with the class of 1968. She then moved to Milwaukee to attend Patricia Stevens Career College. She moved to San Francisco in 1971 and found work as a legal secretary. She then lived in Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico from 1974-76 before returning to the Bay Area to establish her 25-year career with Bank of America in IT Project Management. Connie stayed in the East Bay to raise her daughter, Regan, as a single mother. In 2015 she retired from Wells Fargo and moved to Reno, NV.
Connie is preceded in death by parents Raymond Jack FitzPatrick & Sara Inez (Biltoft) FitzPatrick and grandparents John (Jack) FitzPatrick, Effie FitzPatrick, and Benie Biltoft. She is survived by daughter, Regan of Reno, NV. A private memorial was held for Connie in Sacramento.
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019