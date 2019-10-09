|
|
Connie Vallis
Aug. 14, 1948 - Sept. 28, 2019
Concord
Connie Raydene Vallis passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital due to complications of lupus at the age of 71. She was born in Berkeley, California and was one of four children of Buzz and Clara Will. She lived in Concord most of her life. Connie graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in 1966 and then worked as a secretary.
In her early 20's, Connie was diagnosed with lupus and the disease affected her, her entire life. She became a homemaker and mom extraordinaire to her beloved son, Damian.
Connie was a member of 1st Lutheran Church of Concord. For many years, she did volunteer work through 1st Lutheran Church, such as running bingo games for the elderly at Hacienda Convalescent Home. It gave Connie great joy to see how appreciative the recipients were to receive any little prize.
Connie is survived by her husband of 47 years Ralph and her son Damian, who was the love of her life. Her loved daughter (in law) Angelica and her other loves of her life, her granddaughters, Yazmeen, Ilyiana and Galilaya. Her brother Butch (Jan) Will and her two sisters, Toni Will and Joanne (Jack) Motherspaw. Her mother in law, Mary Ann Vallis. Her brother and sister in law, George and Frances Vallis. Her nieces Ashley Vallis and Elyse (Josiah) Meahan, Lori (Eric) Whitney, Tracy (Jeff) Thompson, Jason (Amy) De Martini and Kevin Bryant and many beloved cousins.
Connie loved to dance, go to street fairs, wine and art festivals, and never passed up a sale of any kind, especially shoes and handbags. She never passed up a glass of chardonnay at these events either. She never missed any of her son Damian's sports or other events. Her biggest passion was to go to her granddaughter's events.
Connie was basically a shy person but once she got to know you, she would show you her warm personality. She loved to keep up with the latest clothing styles. Several of her friends and relatives stated, she was the only 70 year old that could pull off wearing the latest trends.
Connie was a dream wife and even better mother. She will be greatly missed by friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations are greatly appreciated to:
The Lupus Foundation of America
2121 K St. NW, Ste.200
Washington, DC 20037
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019