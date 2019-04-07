Conrad Reyes

Feb 8, 1949 - Mar 30, 2019

Resident of Oakley

Conrad Anthony Reyes peacefully passed away at home on March 30, 2019 at the age of 70 following a brief illness. He was born February 8, 1949 in Pittsburg, Ca to Tony and Lucy Reyes. Conrad was well known within the community and was loved by all who knew him. He loved listening to music and watching wrestling. He was passionate about local sports including SF Giants, 49ers, and Warriors but none above the Antioch Panther football team.

Conrad is survived by his brother Eric (Vicki), nieces, Sabrina (Jason), Erica and Sophie and nephews, Daniel (Jennifer), Ricardo, Peter and Levi. He was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Lucy (Ruiz) Reyes and brother Richard.

We want to thank New Way Services and Amavi Hospice for their love and support of Conrad during his final days.

Memorial funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00am at the Most Holy Rosary Church in Antioch.





