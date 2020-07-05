1/1
Conrad Thrush
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Conrad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conrad Thrush
April 21, 1933 - June 21, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Conrad Layne Thrush, a loving husband and father passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. He was 87. Conrad was born in Indiana but spent a majority of his life in the Bay Area. Conrad was enlisted in the Air Force and served in London as a radio operator. Eventually he became a district manager for the Oakland Tribune until he retired. Bored with retirement, he worked as a census taker and an automotive parts delivery driver well into his seventies. Conrad loved to play golf, read the newspaper, complete crossword puzzles and watch movies. Conrad enrolled his body in the UCSF Willed Body Program for education and research. He will be remembered as a hard worker, loving husband and selfless individual. He is survived by his wife Julie and his stepson Rene.


View the online memorial for Conrad Thrush

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved