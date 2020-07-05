Conrad ThrushApril 21, 1933 - June 21, 2020Resident of Martinez, CAConrad Layne Thrush, a loving husband and father passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. He was 87. Conrad was born in Indiana but spent a majority of his life in the Bay Area. Conrad was enlisted in the Air Force and served in London as a radio operator. Eventually he became a district manager for the Oakland Tribune until he retired. Bored with retirement, he worked as a census taker and an automotive parts delivery driver well into his seventies. Conrad loved to play golf, read the newspaper, complete crossword puzzles and watch movies. Conrad enrolled his body in the UCSF Willed Body Program for education and research. He will be remembered as a hard worker, loving husband and selfless individual. He is survived by his wife Julie and his stepson Rene.