Constance "Connie" Linneman

Nov. 28, 1937 - Jan. 31, 2019

Lafayette

Just a short 4 months after her beloved husband John died, Constance Walton Linneman passed away on Jan. 31, 2019 at her Rossmoor townhouse after a short bout with cancer. She was 81 years old.

When Connie was growing up, her father worked for United Airlines, so the family (older brother Michael, d. 1998; younger brother Tim, of Atlanta, GA) moved all over the country, finally settling in Youngstown, Ohio during Connie's teen years. At Ohio University, she was a member of Chi Omega and graduated in Interior Design. She then worked for United Airlines and Air India, traveling the world for her job. In 1965 she married a TWA pilot and moved to Connecticut where daughter Heather (Gonzalez, of San Ramon) was born in 1967, and second daughter Penny (of Arkansas) in 1970.

On Oct. 24, 1974, now a single mother, Connie was interviewed by John Linneman for a secretarial job in his reinsurance company. This date was celebrated thereafter yearly as "Fur Hat Day," the day they met and fell in love. They married August 8, 1975. John adopted Heather and Penny, and the family moved to the Bay Area in 1977.

Connie was a multi-talented, energetic, accomplished spark plug. She earned a chef's certificate from the Cordon Bleu Cooking Academy, London, 1975. In California she simultaneously belonged to 4 book groups and volunteered at the girls' schools and at the Lafayette Library. She loved her garden, often generously bringing colorful bouquets to friends. Enjoying numerous Oakland Museum Art Guild day tours, she was as passionate about art as she was about theater, traveling every year with friends for a week of drama at Ashland Shakespeare Festival.

In recent years John and Connie—she always in her jeans mini-skirt—enjoyed summer weeks on Lake Tahoe at Tonopalo resort and winters in their desert casita at Rancho Mirage, but her heart was always at her Lafayette home in Happy Valley, filled with whimsical art and travel souvenirs.





View the online memorial for Constance "Connie" Linneman Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary