Constance MendesDec. 3, 1928 - May 27, 2020Resident of Hayward, CA.MENDES, Constance "Connie" (Perreira), age 91, formerly from Hayward, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Connie was born December 3, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY, to Portuguese immigrant parents. During the depression, with little hope of a livelihood here, the family returned to Madeira, Portugal. In 1944, when she was 16 years old and WWII was raging, she boarded a ship to sail to the US to join her 3 older sisters who were then living in Oakland, CA. She moved in with her sister, Mary and got a job in a factory. At twenty, she married John Mendes, a former US Navy serviceman, who had served during WWII. Together she and John had five children whose names in order of birth are John Jr. (who tragically died at the age of three,) Frank, Mary, Lorie and John. Connie's husband, John, passed away in 1979.As a widow, Connie chose to experience life to its fullest. She was very social and loved to visit and talk to everyone--especially her sisters. She had an unexpected sense of humor. She took care of all her grandchildren at one time or another. Many of her children's friends considered her a second mom. She travelled to Europe and all over the US with, family members and by herself. She loved to cook, to dine out, to garden and to go to the beach. As she aged and lost mobility, she was still game to go wherever she could. She would often say, "It's just good to get out of the house."Her faith in God and her prayer life sustained her through many trials and gave her joy and love to share with family and friends. She is survived by her sister, Mathilda Moniz, her sons, Frank Mendes (Carrie Fross) and John Mendes, her daughters, Mary Morris (Jerry Morris) and Lorie Bowlby (Mark Bowlby), her granddaughters, Stacey Hastings (Cade Hastings), Danika Mendes, Andrea Griffith, Masynne Mendes and grandsons, Jared Mendes, Caden Mendes and Matthew Bowlby, and step-granddaughters, Leslie Roper and Stacey Schukar, and great-grandchildren Logan, Liam and Maryn Hastings. She is pre-deceased by her husband John Mendes, her son, John Mendes Jr. and her sisters Mary Costa, Belmira Jardin and Lurdes Sardinia.The family would like to thank all the family and friends that so lovingly supported her by praying, calling, visiting and providing gifts during her last months.Due to COVD-19 restrictions a memorial service will be for immediate family only on Tuesday, June 9. The family hopes to host a memorial service and celebration of life this summer.