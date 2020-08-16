Constantine "Costa" DalikasOctober 11, 1954 - August 12, 2020Resident of Danville, CACosta Dalikas was born Oct 11,1954 in Glossa Skopelos, Greece. He was a strong willed individual who, from the young age of 14, began working to support his parents. He developed a strong work ethic and commitment to family, relatives, and friends second to none. Costa was always the life of the party, but could also be very protective if needed. Married for 47 years to the love of his life Metaxia, together they had 4 children: Chris, William (Jessica), Anna (Dr. John), and Theodore. He loved and adored his six grandchildren: Konstantine, Grace, William, James, Mia, and Silas. He also leaves behind his sister Litsa (Niko), and two nieces Carissa, and Gianna. He embodied the American Dream as a Greek immigrant journeying to the United States at the age of 17 and building a family, owning property, and leaving a lasting legacy. He will be missed by his family and friends as he occupied a large place in our hearts. His gregarious personality will always be remembered. Private Trisagion Services Monday August 17, 2020 and Funeral Services Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Ave., Oakland, CA. Interment, Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, Colma, CA. May His Memory Be Eternal.+ For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).