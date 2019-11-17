|
Consuelo (Connie) Zuniga Deeney
Sept. 24, 1930 - Nov. 2, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Former resident of San Carlos, California
Connie Deeney passed away on November 2, 2019, at the age of 89.
She is survived by her son, Roger X. Deeney; daughter-in-law, Debi Deeney; sisters, Rose Huelbig and Amparo Sides; and many nieces and nephews.
Connie worked throughout her career for Montgomery Ward and DHL Airways.
Connie was an avid tennis player and belonged to several tennis organizations.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019