Coy Vernon McGrew
Oct. 6, 1946 - Mar. 7, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Coy Vernon McGrew, 73, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2020 at John Muir Hospital in Concord, CA. He was born on October 6, 1946 in Hanford, CA, the son of Floyd and Loeva McGrew.
Coy graduated from Clayton Valley High School, Class of 1964. In 1964 he married Janie Hixon. Janie and Coy celebrated 55 years of marriage in 2019. Coy worked as a regional sales manager for the John Morell company for over 40 years before retiring to spend quality time with his family. Coy and Janie enjoyed traveling across country and have visited 28 states together.
In addition to his loving wife Janie, Coy leaves behind one son, Duane, and joins his daughter Cindy in heaven. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jeanette (Michael), Stephanie (Matthew), Kevin (Alissa), Chelsey, and Kaila (Jacob), and two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Coy.
A Celebration of Life for Coy will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Cornerstone Christian Center, 1745 E. 18th St. Antioch, CA. A burial service will follow at Oak View Memorial Park Cemetery, 2500 E. 18th St. Antioch, CA. A brief viewing will be held prior to the ceremony at 10:30 AM.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020