Craig Whitney Brandt
Mar. 21, 1931 - Jan. 13, 2020
Alamo
Craig lived his 88 years with honor and integrity. A kind and generous man, he was married to Betty, the love of his life, for 62 years. He was the father of daughter Leslie Blake (Brad), son David and daughter Valerie Matlock Struck (David), grandfather of Christopher, Brittany, Hayley, Jessica and Jordan, great grandfather of Wesley. He was the son of Edgar and Katharine Brandt of Los Angeles and the brother of Edgar and Frederick.
After graduation from Los Angeles High School Craig served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He then joined his brother in Berkeley where he studied business at the University of California. Craig was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Upon his graduation from Cal, he began a long career in corporate finance where he rose to the level of Chief Financial Officer for several Bay Area companies.
He loved his home in Alamo and was an avid athlete, skiing the peaks of the Sierras and playing tennis and golf at Round Hill Country Club. He enjoyed many trips to Tahoe, Hawaii, Mexico and Europe with his wife, family and friends.
Craig was loved and respected by all who knew him. A good life, well lived.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020