Craig (CJ) Johnson

June 1, 1964 - July 9, 2019

Resident of Clayton

Craig Johnson "CJ" passed away after a short but courageous battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Sandy Johnson.

He was a long standing & proud member of the Iron Workers Union Local 378 in Benicia and employed by Bigge Crane & Rigging as a Rigger prior to his illness. Craig also served as a Minister of Hospitality at St. Bonaventure's Church.

Craig brought sunshine and laughter everywhere he went & will be remembered for his kindness to all & his zest for life. An avid "car junkie" and proud owner of a classic 1969 Camaro SS, his spare time was spent with his buddies at various cars shows in the area or at the gym "pumping iron!" He was devoted to his wife, his faith, and his Golden Retrievers, Chase & Sonny. Trips to Tahoe with Sandy & the dogs topped the cake.

He is survived by his parents, Rita & Stephan Johnson; his sisters Sherry (Dennis) Phillips & Kristy (Bob) Minka; his sister's in-law Amy (Clarence) Wilhelm, Brenda (Rick) Ludowig, Carla LeMonier, & Doris (James) Willmer, along with his many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5pm – 8pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00pm, Monday, July 22, at Ouimet Bros. Chapel, 4125 Clayton Rd., Concord. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday July 23 at 10:30am at St. Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Rd., Concord. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, or the Bruns House (Hospice of the East Bay) in Alamo.





View the online memorial for Craig (CJ) Johnson Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019