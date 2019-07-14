East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
5562 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig "CJ" Johnson


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig "CJ" Johnson Obituary
Craig (CJ) Johnson
June 1, 1964 - July 9, 2019
Resident of Clayton
Craig Johnson "CJ" passed away after a short but courageous battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Sandy Johnson.
He was a long standing & proud member of the Iron Workers Union Local 378 in Benicia and employed by Bigge Crane & Rigging as a Rigger prior to his illness. Craig also served as a Minister of Hospitality at St. Bonaventure's Church.
Craig brought sunshine and laughter everywhere he went & will be remembered for his kindness to all & his zest for life. An avid "car junkie" and proud owner of a classic 1969 Camaro SS, his spare time was spent with his buddies at various cars shows in the area or at the gym "pumping iron!" He was devoted to his wife, his faith, and his Golden Retrievers, Chase & Sonny. Trips to Tahoe with Sandy & the dogs topped the cake.
He is survived by his parents, Rita & Stephan Johnson; his sisters Sherry (Dennis) Phillips & Kristy (Bob) Minka; his sister's in-law Amy (Clarence) Wilhelm, Brenda (Rick) Ludowig, Carla LeMonier, & Doris (James) Willmer, along with his many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5pm – 8pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00pm, Monday, July 22, at Ouimet Bros. Chapel, 4125 Clayton Rd., Concord. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday July 23 at 10:30am at St. Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Rd., Concord. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, or the Bruns House (Hospice of the East Bay) in Alamo.


View the online memorial for Craig (CJ) Johnson
Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
Download Now