Craig Noeldner
Aug 25,1959 - Feb 14, 2020
El Sobrante
Craig Noeldner, 60, of El Sobrante, California, died on February 14, 2020, at Kaiser Hospital in Richmond, surrounded by family.
He was born August 25,1959, in San Pablo, California. He graduated high school from Watertown High School in Watertown, Minnesota in 1977, after which he served in the United States Army. Upon his discharge he went to work as a technician for AT&T for 30 years, retiring in 2010. His passions were waterskiing, fishing, golfing and competitive darts. He was a unique soul with an excellent sense of humor and was well liked by all who knew him.
He is survived by his life partner, Natalie Bogart, his children, Lisa Herold and Steven Noeldner, his step children, Jason Johnson and Amy Anderson, his siblings, Michael Noeldner, Corey Noeldner, and Christina Morrell, and his second family, which he held close to his heart, mother, Rowena Harlender, and siblings, Tim Renault and Julie Minder.
He wanted to be remembered not with a funeral and tears but with a celebration of his life and laughter. His celebration of life will be at Ed's Place, San Pablo Dam Rd., El Sobrante, on Sat., Feb.22nd at 2 pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020