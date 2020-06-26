Craig Peterson
Jan. 23, 1957 - June 18, 2020
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Craig Duane Peterson, 63, passed away on June 18th at Kaiser Hospital, Walnut Creek after a protracted illness. He graduated from Concord High School in 1975. After serving in the US Navy Submarine Service, he returned to the Bay Area with his new family in 1982. They moved to Pleasant Hill in 1994. He retired from the US Postal Service in 2012. Craig is preceded in death by his mother, Betty. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Joseph; grandsons, José and Nathaniel; father, Duane; and sisters, Margaret and Ruth; as well as nieces, cousins and many friends. Funeral services are pending.
