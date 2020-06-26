Craig Peterson
1957 - 2020
Craig Peterson
Jan. 23, 1957 - June 18, 2020
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Craig Duane Peterson, 63, passed away on June 18th at Kaiser Hospital, Walnut Creek after a protracted illness. He graduated from Concord High School in 1975. After serving in the US Navy Submarine Service, he returned to the Bay Area with his new family in 1982. They moved to Pleasant Hill in 1994. He retired from the US Postal Service in 2012. Craig is preceded in death by his mother, Betty. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Joseph; grandsons, José and Nathaniel; father, Duane; and sisters, Margaret and Ruth; as well as nieces, cousins and many friends. Funeral services are pending.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
1 entry
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Magleby's Oak Park Hills Chapel
