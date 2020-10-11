Cristian Barnell
Nov. 5, 1971 - Oct. 06, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
On Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020, Cris Barnell succumbed to cancer in the home of his mother, Debbie Barnell, in Orinda, California. He was 48 years old. Cris was a special education teacher at El Cerrito High School, in El Cerrito, California.
Born and raised in Orinda, Cris attended Del Rey Elementary School, Orinda Intermediate School, and Miramonte High School. In high school, Cris enjoyed what would be a lifetime passion for athletics, playing varsity baseball, football, basketball and soccer. He attended UC Davis where he received a degree in political science and subsequently received a teaching credential.
Cris began his teaching career at El Cerrito High School and remained teaching there until his death.
To express that, as a teacher, Cris was a consummate professional, in the truest sense, is an understatement. Cris brought his whole self, his full personality, and all of his skills, talents and passion to his vocation as a teacher. Irrespective of the subject matter he taught, he was so much more than a teacher.
Cris had that unique ability to be deeply loved, respected and appreciated by both colleagues and students.
He gave extra attention to those who needed it, and full support to all his students. He was known both for the warmth of his compassion and the fierceness of his advocacy for his students.
In addition to teaching, Cris also coached baseball in the summer, advised and sponsored a number of student groups on campus such as the Latino Students Union.
Cris will live on in the memories of his family, friends, and colleagues, but also through the lives of his students as they live out the values they learned from their beloved teacher.
Cris is survived by his mother, brother and extended family in the Bay Area and Costa Rica.
Burial is with the Neptune Society. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or your favorite charity
