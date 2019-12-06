|
|
Cristine Mary Annen
July 31, 1950 - November 28, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Cristine Mary Annen passed away with family by her side on November 28, 2019 at the age of 69. She was a strong, independent, generous, and well-loved woman. Cris touched the lives of many students in the community through her work as a teacher. She was passionate about teaching, gardening, music, walking around Pleasanton, hiking the ridge with friends, keeping up with her sports teams,"her boys," and being the best mom, sister, aunt, Nana, and friend around. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Cris was born in Brainerd, Minnesota on July 31, 1950. Cris received her undergraduate and teaching credential from Chico State University and master's degrees in Special Education from San Francisco State and Cal State East Bay. While attending Chico State, Cris met Steve Annen, whom she was married to for 42 years. They settled in Pleasanton in 1976 where they raised their two children and Cris taught for almost 33 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon. She is survived by her mother Esther (Alan), daughter Heidi (Matt), son Grant, grandsons Blake and Evan, sisters Sonja and Annette, brother John, nieces Sarah (Akim) and Natalie, and nephew Daniel.
A celebration of life will be held at Crosswinds Church in Livermore on Saturday December 14th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the National Aphasia Association.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2019