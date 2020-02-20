Home

Curtis Noble Bell

Curtis Noble Bell Obituary
Curtis Noble Bell
Curtis Noble Bell long time resident of Oakley, Brentwood/Knightsen and business owner passed away Friday 2/7/2020 at Sutter Delta Medical. Curtis was born 11/12/40 in Montana and was 79 at his time of passing. He is survived by two sons, Chance N.Bell and Shawn N. Bell.
A Veterans Memorial and Celebration of Life services will be held Sunday 2/23/20 at 1pm at the Harvest Park Bowl by friends and family.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020
