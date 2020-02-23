|
Cynthia Ann Robinson
Oct. 7, 1963 - Feb. 17, 2020
Resident of Concord
Cynthia Robinson of Concord CA went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by family and friends. Cindy lost her battle with a very rare form of Peritoneal Cancer. Cindy will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Cindy was born in San Francisco, CA October 7, 1963. She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Mary Robinson. Cindy is survived by her sister Susan Lynch (Brad) and her cherished nieces Amber Passaglia (Steve) and Bonnie Glover. Great nephews Giovanni and Connor Passaglia.
Cindy was a SF Giants fan and enjoyed going to games. She was very involved with her Catholic Church. Cindy loved to travel and her greatest satisfaction was spending time with friends and family especially her great nephews who called her CinCin.
A Celebration of Love for Cindy will be held: Vigil Tuesday February 25th at 6:00 pm at St Bonaventure Church, Funeral Mass Wednesday February 26th @ 11:00 am at St Bonaventure Church 5562 Clayton Rd Concord.
In lieu of flowers we are asking for those who wish to make a donation in Cindy's name to Hospice East Bay www.hospiceeastbay.org/services/hospicecare
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020