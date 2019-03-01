In Loving Memory

Cynthia "Cindy" Collins

Feb. 14, 1953-March 1, 2009

Our beloved Cindy, it's been 10 years since you left us much too early. We miss you so much and not a day goes by where we don't think about you. Our hearts are broken when thinking about all that you have missed-you would be so PROUD! All three kids are married and you have two beautiful, bright and energetic grandchildren who know all about Gramma Cindy and your love for them. The boys have followed in dad's footsteps, but our baby girl was smarter than that. You would be so very proud of their successes and work ethic. As far back as I can remember, I would tell anybody who'd listen, "My wife was put on this earth to be a mother".

Your love, guidance and discipline has paid off and serves as an inspiration for us all as we try to live up to your example.

We have had challenges as life tends to throw at us. We have gotten through rough times, aware that you are present in our lives and will always be that shinning spirit and inspiration guiding us.

We Love You and Miss You,

Mark, Ryan, Nicole and Michael





