Cynthia J. Mc Chesney
November 17, 1928 - December 15, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away after a brief illness. She is survived by her brothers, Donald and David Filipas, her children Terry (Mike), Jeanne (Danny), Cindy (Mark), and Gurdon (Sharon). She was preceded in death by her husband, Gurdon (Jerry) McChesney and her sister Antoinette Filipas. She had eight grandchildren, Anthony, Michelle, Tim, Brian, Joey, Shannon, Kevin, and Travis and seven great-grandchildren. She was very proud of her extended family. After high school, Cynthia attended business college and was an insurance agent for over 30 years. She met the love of her life Jerry McChesney at the Alameda Naval Air Station after World War II and they were married on April 24, 1954, making their home in San Leandro. Services will be at The Church of the Assumption on December 19, 2019 with the rosary at 6pm, the mass at 6:30 with a reception to follow at 8pm the Englander Pub. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to , the Veterans of Foreign Wars, s or the San Leandro Police Officers Association.
