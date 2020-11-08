Cynthia L. DeWitt-KikerJan. 11, 1962 - Sept. 21, 2020Resident of Concord, CACynthia passed away on September 21, 2020 unexpectantly from a heart ailment. Cindy will always be remembered for her love of life, family, friends and animals.Cindy was born in Concord, CA on Jan 11, 1962. She attended Concord Elementary Grammar School, Loma Vista Intermediate School and graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in 1980 where she lettered in track having competed on an elite 440 relay team. She later earned her Associate of Arts Degree at Diablo Valley College. Cindy received several Medical Certificates from Loma Vista Adult Education. Her true career interest manifested itself in the teaching of special education children of the Mt. Diablo Unified School District, from which she retired. She was a member of the United Ancient Order of Druids, Mt. Diablo Circle No. 170. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) (Anne Loucks Chapter).Cindy excelled at any challenge placed before her. She was an outstanding athlete. She competed on several championship soccer and softball teams. As a teenager her team represented California in a Western United States Soccer Tournament, finishing in the finals. As an adult the City of Concord awarded her the top batting average in her Softball League. She also was a bowler, bocce ball player and enjoyed water skiing. Cindy enjoyed camping at Sandflat near the Dardanelles. She enjoyed creating prose and poetry. She was recognized for this academically. She was later recognized by having her poetry published in "Taste of Home" Magazine.Cindy approached new challenges with a profound determination. She applied her artistic talent in bringing to life basic wooden cutout items with a personalization enjoyed by all. She looked forward to holidays making gifts and decorative ornaments for friends and boutiques.Cynthia is survived by her loving husband Scott, devoted son Zachary, her brother Chris DeWitt (Lisa), parents Charlotte and Bill DeWitt, her Aunt Karen Ulrich and Uncle Ed Ulrich, in-laws Jim and Sharon Kiker, and Todd Kiker, all residents of Concord.A private family Memorial Service was held at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Concord due to Covid-19 restrictions. Cynthia's cousins, Robert Johnson of South Lebanon, OH and Kirk Johnson of Warrenton VA attended the Memorial Service. Also attending the Service was Miranda Leal and Marilyn Ridgon. Donations can be made to Contra Costa County Animal Services, Animal Benefit Fund, 4800 Imhoff Place, Martinez, CA 94553.