Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Cynthia M. Kostolny Obituary
Cynthia M. Kostolny
November 8, 1955 - June 17, 2019
Antioch
Cynthia Kostolny, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully in Antioch on Monday, June 17th. She was at home and in the care of her family at the time of her passing.
Born in Antioch and raised in Pittsburg, Cynthia attended Pittsburg High School and later graduated from UC Berkeley with a Bachelors degree in Psychology. For over 25 years, Cynthia was a clerk at the downtown branch of the Walnut Creek Public Library. She enjoyed her work there, and was especially rewarded by giving young children their first library card.
Cynthia enjoyed going to the movies with friends, reading, spending time in her garden, and visits with her family. A devoted daughter, Cynthia faithfully cared for her parents until their passing, and never failed to help family in need. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends for her kind heart and conscientious nature.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Kathleen Kostolny, her sister Pamela Morton, and brother Kem Kostolny. She is survived by her nephews and nieces, Gabriel Coelho-Kostolny, Celeste Bowen, Dominique Coelho-Kostolny, Benedict Coelho-Kostolny, Xavier Coelho-Kostolny, Veronica Noonan, Peter Coelho-Kostolny and John Morton.
Services will be held at Pittsburg Funeral Chapel on Friday, June 28 at 11am with a viewing preceding. Reception to follow.


Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019
