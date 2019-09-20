|
Cynthia (Bednar) Robertson
1938 - 2019
Resident of Rossmoor, Walnut Creek
Cynthia was born in Astoria Long Island, New York to Frances and Nicholas RIZZA. They spent time during WWII in Baltimore, MD where her brother Nick was born. They returned to NY to be near their extended Italian family. Cynthia became a certified RN through Mt. Sinai Hospital in N.Y. She adopted California as her new home in 1960 to raise her three sons, James (Jim), Richard (Rick) and Robert (Rob) in Clayton. She ventured out on her own in 1983 and spent time traveling and augmenting her education. She worked at Mt. Diablo Hospital in Concord (now John Muir Concord campus) for 25 years. Her family followed her to California including cousins, aunts, uncles and her brother Nick. Nick has always been a main supporter for her, but never judging her, for which she is grateful.
She attracted the attention of Jim Robertson while wearing her lacey tennis outfit on the court one day. The family now included Jim's children Douglas and Moire. After Jim passed on in 1999, she became an accomplished potter, jewelry maker and painter and continued to travel. In 2011 she met Dick Compton and they really saw the world together. Dick's children Michelle and Stacey joined the growing family along with all the grandchildren. Dick has been at her side until journeys end. She wants to thank all that befriended her at Rossmoor, Clayton, Mt. Diablo and beyond.
She leaves behind her brother Nick and wife Tami, sons Jim, Rick and Rob his wife Kelly, bonus children Doug and wife Lea, Moire and husband Ken. Her Partner Dick and Dick's children Michelle, Stacey and husband Ken, Grand Children: Nick Jr., Madison, Travis, Tara and husband Drake, Jenna, Cameron, Danielle, Justin (JP), Bryson, Trent, Jillian.
There will be a celebration of her life on September 24th in the Fireside Room at Rossmoor at 2:00 pm. .
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019