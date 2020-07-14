D'Arcy Dittmer Tomlinson
July 26, 1958 - July 4, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of D'Arcy Dittmer Tomlinson on July 4 at the age of 61. D'Arcy resided in Hayward for the past 27 years.
D'Arcy, daughter of Gloria and Gilbert Dittmer (deceased) and sister to Marsha Dittmer and Deborah Pratt (deceased), was born on July 26, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio. She grew up in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. As a child, D'Arcy played the organ, and was an accomplished swimmer and avid dancer. As an adult, she continued to tap!
D'Arcy attended Andover High and graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree and a master's in business. She was an enthusiastic and loyal Kappa Kappa Gamma.
D'Arcy moved to California, working for Chevron for many years. Her career in Human Resources included recruiting for many Bay Area companies, such as Wells Fargo and Visa, and working with Partners, Strategic and Calebra. She was blessed with skill, ingenuity, and a gift for developing lasting relationships with employers and job-seekers. Employers demanded that D'Arcy be their representative because she knew her contractors well and her placements were so successful. Her work colleagues say D'Arcy was a friend first.
D'Arcy and Fred, her husband of 23 years, loved to travel. They enjoyed scuba-diving and sailing in exotic locations, including Cozumel, Hawaii and the Channel Islands. They enjoyed plays in London and Paris. D'Arcy also visited her mom in Arizona in recent years, and traveled to Michigan for class reunions or just to hang out with childhood friends. She treasured those visits.
D'Arcy was an angel pin aficionado and a prolific card writer (remembering birthdays, anniversaries and other important dates). She kept Hallmark in business! It was common for D'Arcy to bring donuts to the mechanics or food to the cleaners, and she knew everyone's names and their backstories. You always felt listened to and loved in D'Arcy's presence. D'Arcy was a kind soul who made friends with everyone she ran into.
D'Arcy was an animal lover---a rescuer of stray cats and faithful dog-mom to Tony and Chico. D'Arcy and Fred have lived in their home for over two decades and D'Arcy was much loved by everyone in the neighborhood.
D'Arcy was a faithful and active member of All Saints Church and Saint Joachim Catholic Church for many years. She was the devoted daughter to Gloria and Gilbert (deceased), beloved wife to Fred Tomlinson, loving sister to Marsha Dittmer (Paul Sullivan) and Deborah Pratt (deceased), and aunt to Trinity Pratt Findlay (Marshall), John Pratt (Catelyn Cohen), Julia, Ryan, and Jake, and two great-nieces (Eva Grace and Olivia) and a great-nephew (Ethan).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity
in honor of D'Arcy. For more information, please email rememberingdarcy@gmail.com. View the online memorial for D'Arcy Dittmer Tomlinson