Dale John Navas
March 13, 1954 – May 23, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Dale John Navas was predeceased by his father, John M. Navas, mother, Cecilia Mary Garcia, and his brother John Thomas Navas. He is survived by his son Dale J. Navas, son Cody Allen Navas, and his sister, Barbara Joyce Ojeda.
Dale was a lifelong resident of Union City. In recent years he resided in Hayward. He graduated from James Logan High School in 1972. He drove truck for a living, most of his adult life.
The deceased's son, Dale J. Navas will take his father's cremains to their Tribal land in Anza, California. Private family services will be held in Anza, California per the deceased's expressed wishes.
Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019