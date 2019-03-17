Dan Tonelli

January 20, 1922 - March 2, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Dan Tonelli passed peacefully in his home after a well-lived 97 years. Born in Richmond, CA to Dan and Costanza Tonelli, as a young boy he learned the value of hard work at his father's store, the Quality Market. He studied civil engineering at UC Berkeley, although his studies were interrupted when in 1943, he was called to active duty in WWII with the 311th Combat Engineer Battalion in the 86th Infantry Division, serving in the Battle of the Ruhr Pocket in Germany, then Patton's Third Army, and finally in the Philippines.

He completed his degree after the war and began working for Caltrans as a bridge engineer on the 880 Freeway project through Oakland, for PG&E, and the City of Richmond. He spent 29 years at the Contra Costa County Public Works Department, where his most memorable project was as resident engineer of reconstruction and new construction on the slide-prone San Pablo Dam Road from Orinda to San Pablo.

In retirement, Dan was an active volunteer, driving for the American Cancer Society and Meals on Wheels, and preparing tax returns for low income AARP members. He and his wife Tina joined the Singing Messengers and performed in retirement homes, and they both took up their violins again to play with the chamber orchestra at Los Medanos College and Monday Night Strings at the Concord Senior Center.

He always said that the day in 1948 when he met a beautiful Italian girl at a dance at the Berkeley Women's Club was the luckiest of his life. He and Tina Ariani were married for 60 years and enjoyed a wonderful life together.

Dan will be remembered as a kind and generous man and a great storyteller; the family's favorites were tales of the colorful Italian characters of his youth, and his mountain adventures. He had an inquisitive mind, and was always working on projects, from building a telescope to studying celestial navigation.

He was devoted to his family, and shared his love of music and the outdoors with his children. It was his joy in later years to watch his granddaughters grow, and to play the violin with them.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife Tina, and siblings Albert and Virginia. He is survived by his daughters Carol Tonelli, Susan Tonelli and her husband Michael Pope, and his granddaughters Arianna and Siena Pope.

He will be laid to rest at the Italian Cemetery in Colma after a private service.





View the online memorial for Dan Tonelli Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary