Dana Kaye (Ogden) RaimondiOctober 25, 1944 – September 19, 2020Resident of FremontDana Kaye Raimondi (Ogden) died peacefully on September 19, 2020 at the age of 75. Dana is survived by her two loving daughters Christina Craft and Melanie Gavin (Patrick) and her 4 grandchildren Jordynn, Lindsay, Clare and Sean. She is also survived by her sisters Ivone Miller and Gay Suchey. She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Richard Raimondi. Dana was born on October 25, 1944 in Delta, Utah to Ivo and Zelda Ogden. She married the love of her life Richard in 1967. After moving to Fremont, California in 1968 Dana began working for Kaiser as a radiology technologist. She worked at Kaiser 29 years until she retired. Dana loved to travel and spend time at the family beach cabin. She was a compassionate individual who loved reading and who was passionate about her grandchildren and politics. Dana was involved with many philanthropic activities throughout her life including Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado. Dana established the Richard Raimondi Memorial Fund to address direct patient needs not covered by insurance. She also funded a fully endowed scholarship for Women's Softball at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. It was the first fully endowed female athletic scholarship in the university's history. Locally, Dana funded the renovation of Irvington High School's softball field in Fremont in her husband Richard's memory. She also established the Dana Raimondi Math Program which provided low achieving students educational resources that allowed them to academically excel. A virtual Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Richard Raimondi Memorial Fund care of the Craig Hospital Foundation at 3425 S. Clarkson Street Englewood Colorado 80113.