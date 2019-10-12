|
|
Daniel A. Gomes
Oct. 18, 1929 - Aug. 5, 2019
Pleasant Hill
Daniel Anthony Gomes passed away on August 5th, 2019. He was born in New York, NY to Antonio and Maria Gomes. Daniel and his brother Lou were the sons of first generation Portuguese emigrants. After serving in the United States Air Force, Dan graduated from Texas Tech University. Education was his passion! Traveling to California to seek graduate school, he met his dear wife Jean Schlueter. A devoted husband, they were married 56 years. Dan worked at the California State Auditor, as chief administrative officer. Never an idle moment in his retirement, he was president of the Contra Costa Board of Education, where he served 5 terms, retiring from the board at 85. He also served on the grand jury, as law was of great interest to him. An avid traveler, he and his wife Jean visited almost every continent. Dan never missed a party, any chance for a fun social activity or simply having a cup of tea with a slice of pie and good conversation. Memorial service: October 18th, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Saint Matthew Church, 399 Wiget Lane, Walnut Creek, CA
View the online memorial for Daniel A. Gomes
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 12, 2019