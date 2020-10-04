Daniel Charles Leary
April 27, 1939 - September 29, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Daniel Charles Leary, 81, of Martinez passed away at his home after a brief illness, on September 29th, surrounded by his family. He had been a resident of Martinez for over 50 years. Dan's parents, Louis and Patricia (Clyne) Leary, lived in Vallejo when he was born on April 27, 1939. His brother, Patrick Donlon, was born five years later. The family moved into the Clyne family home in Benicia when Dan was 12 years old. Dan attended St. Basil School and then St. VincentFerrer High School in Vallejo, graduating in 1957. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees from St. Mary's College in Moraga.
After graduating from St. Mary's, Dan served the country in the Army Reserve for five years. At the same time, he started his teaching career as a middle school teacher first in Pittsburg (St. Peter Martyr School) and then Benicia Unified School District. Dan spent 32 years in the Walnut Creek School District as a teacher and later as an administrator. When he retired in 1995, Dan was the Principal of Walnut Creek Intermediate School. For the last 15 years, Dan was a substitute teacher in the Martinez Unified School District, working past his 80th birthday.
Dan and his wife, Linda (Bentley) were married in 1963, enjoying a 57-year marriage. They have four children--Daniel, Neil, Katie and Jim—who provided them with 13 wonderful grandchildren. His family was his first and foremost priority. Dan was actively involved in caring for his grandchildren after he retired, never failing to lend a helping hand or miss a game or a performance. Grandpa will be so missed by his family!
Religion was very important to Dan. He was a faithful member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill. Dan led religious education classes for youth of the church when his children were attending the classes.
Starting in 1972, Dan officiated high school football, basketball and softball. Refereeing was a way for Dan to give back to the youth of Contra Costa County. He did that for almost fifty years with expertise, dedication and grace, earning the respect of thousands of student athletes and their coaches. Dan was a Past President and longtime Corresponding Secretary of the Contra Costa Football Officials Association. Dan was inducted into the Contra Costa Basketball Officials Association Hall of Fame in 2011. Dan also officiated softball, football, and basketball games for local adult leagues. He used his Irish charm and good humor to keep even the most challenging players, coaches and fans in line and engaged in competitive fair play.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Daniel (Carolyn) Leary Jr., Neil (Kathleen) Leary, Katie Leary (Paul) Carnazola and Jim (Laura) Leary and his grandchildren Andrew, Julia, Joe, Grace, Anna, Luke, Natnael, Mason, Daniel, Seth, Matthew, Teddy and James. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis Daniel Leary and Patricia Edna (Clyne) Leary and his brother Patrick Donlon Leary.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 901 West Second Street, Benicia. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, at St. Dominic's Church, 475 East I Street, Benicia. Burial will be private. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
In lieu of flowers, please honor Dan by making a donation in his name to: Monument Crisis Center, PO Box 23973, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 or by visiting monumentcrisiscenter.org/donate-now
