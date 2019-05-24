Daniel Edward Wilson

December 22, 1959 ~January 30, 2018

Resident of Alameda, California

Daniel was born at home in Alameda, CA on 12-22-59 and died at age 58 at his home in Schofield, WI where he had resided the past 5 years of his life. His father Donald E. Wilson preceded him in death, as did his little brother David E. Wilson. His mother Joan M. (Wilcox) Wilson now lives in the city of her birth, Bennington, VT. Daniel is survived by his daughter Krystina Nicole Wilson of Chico, CA. He is also survived by an uncle Richard Etter of Healdsburg, CA, an aunt Norma Etter of Campbell, CA plus Etter cousins Elaine, Darrel, Vernon and Irene. He also has an aunt Audrey and Wilcox cousins in the Yuba City/Marysville, CA area, Joy, Linda, Marsha and Frank. His Higgins cousins all live in CA, Joyce, Dawn and Eugene. The Lingner cousins are all in Vermont, Ruth & Marty, Angie, John & Laurie, plus Paul & Betsy Mason and others more distant.

Dan attended Otis & Lincoln schools, and graduated from Alameda High School in 1978, where he excelled in swimming with his buddy Rocky Withers. He also played Little League baseball at Krusi Park and tennis with Ed Murphy's group. He was also a member of Alameda DeMolay. He loved to go camping and hiking at Lassen & Yosemite National Parks in the summer and skiing at Yosemite & Heavenly Valley in the winter.

He received his professional training at Sierra Academy of Aeronautics in Oakland, CA where he earned his licenses to work on Aircraft Engines and Airframes and later worked for American and United in their maintenance departments at various stations in the U.S. After moving to WI he became a long-haul furniture mover "Dan, the Moving Man" traversing the U.S. coast to coast for 13 years.

In later years Dan enjoyed cruising with Princess, mostly to the Caribbean, but also to Panama Canal, Spain, Europe and Iceland. His ashes will be placed next to his little brother at the Santa Rosa Memorial Park in Santa Rosa, CA per his wishes. A brief family observance was held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2 pm.





