Daniel Eugene Martinez


Daniel Eugene Martinez
May 16, 1959 ~ April 13, 2019
Hayward
Danny/ Gene is survived by his parents Harold and Norean Martinez and siblings Edward Martinez, Gregory Martinez, Cynthia Martinez Flores Batcheller and Juanita Martinez Jaros Turney. He was also survived by his only child Eugenia Jenny Louise Randall. Two granddaughters Maranda Marie Choate and Cheyanne Yesenia Choate. Great grandchildren Josiah Montgomery, Zamaria Choate, Ezekial Montgomery and 1 on the way. He loved his family and friends along with his biker family and friends.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2019
